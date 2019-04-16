Armenian municipal head charged with embezzlement

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. The former mayor of Zartonk community in Armenia’s Armavir Province has been charged with embezzlement, the Investigative Committee said.

Investigators said they had launched a probe earlier in March based on a report on alleged misuse of public funds by the mayor.

The mayor is suspected in embezzling public funds allocated for providing social assistance to local residents who are veterans of the April 2016 war.

After questioning witnesses and examining documents implicating the mayor, the latter was charged.

He has been confined to the country limits until further notice.

Zartonk is the village where an armed incident took place over the weekend which eventually led to the resignation of the mayor.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan