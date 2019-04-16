1 dead, 2 wounded in Yerevan shooting

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. 1 man has been shot dead and two others have been wounded as an unidentified gunman opened fire at a vehicle on April 15th in Yerevan, authorities said.

The victim is a 23-year-old man who died shortly after being admitted to a local hospital, and the two wounded are aged 20 and 23.

The Investigative Committee said in a press release that the incident took place on Lepsius Street in Yerevan. The three men were seated in a BMW vehicle when an unidentified gunman or gunmen opened fire in their direction.

Crime scene investigators found bullet cases, traces of blood and a bullet at the scene.

Authorities said they are investigating the case as a criminal case on murder and illegal possession of firearms has been opened.

A manhunt is underway to apprehend the suspected gunman.

