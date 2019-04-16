French billionaire pledges 100 mln Euros to rebuild Notre-Dame

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault will provide 100 million Euros for rebuilding the medieval cathedral of Notre-Dame after a major fire partially destroyed the Paris landmark, reports Armenpress.

“My father François Pinault and I have decided to release from the funds of Artemis a sum of 100 million Euros to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the reconstruction of Notre-Dame”, the billionaire said in a statement.

François-Henri Pinault is the owner of Artemis and Kering companies.

A major fire broke out in the cathedral of Notre-Dame on Monday.

Firefighters managed to save the 850-year-old Gothic building’s main stone structure, including its two towers, but the spire and roof collapsed.

The fire was declared under control almost nine hours after it started.

The cause is not yet clear but officials say it could be linked to extensive renovation works under way.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan