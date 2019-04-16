Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 April

Armenian FM travels to France on working visit


YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will be in Paris, France April 16-18 on a working visit, the foreign ministry said.

During the visit Mnatsakanyan will have meetings with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, National Assembly foreign relations committee chair Marielle de Sarnez and other officials.

The Armenian FM will also deliver remarks at the French Institute of International Relations.

A meeting with the Armenian-French community is also planned.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




