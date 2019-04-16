Parliament to begin debating proposed structural changes of government

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. A regular session of parliament has kicked off with several issues on the agenda.

Namely, lawmakers today will star debating the proposed structural changes on the government’s composition, whereby the Cabinet will consist of 12 ministries instead of the current 17.

The bill on providing compensation to the victims of the 2008 March 1-2 unrest in Yerevan is also set to be discussed.

A confirmation hearing for a judge of the Constitutional Court will also take place.

Several other bills will also be debated.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan