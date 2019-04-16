Armenian Church leader expresses support to people of France over Notre Dame tragedy

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the Armenian Church Catholicos Karekin II has addressed the people of France regarding the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

“It is with deep pain in our hearts that we follow the tragedy that is happening in Paris,” the Catholicos said.

“The Notre Dame Cathedral is one of the centuries-old testimony of Christian faith, and together with its historic mission also an important symbol in modern times of our friend France. We express our prayers and support to all people of France, to our Catholic sister church,” Garegin II said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan