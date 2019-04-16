Macron vows to rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral after fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to rebuild the medieval cathedral of Notre-Dame after a major fire partially destroyed the Paris landmark, BBC reported.

Firefighters managed to save the 850-year-old Gothic building’s main stone structure, including its two towers, but the spire and roof collapsed.

The fire was declared under control almost nine hours after it started.

The cause is not yet clear but officials say it could be linked to extensive renovation works under way.

Visiting the site on Monday night, President Macron said the “worst had been avoided” with the preservation of the cathedral’s main structure as he pledged to launch an international fundraising scheme for the reconstruction.

“We’ll rebuild this cathedral all together and it’s undoubtedly part of the French destiny and the project we'll have for the coming years”, said Macron. “That’s what the French expect [and] because it’s what our history deserves”, he added, visibly emotional, calling it a “terrible tragedy”.