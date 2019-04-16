LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-04-19
LONDON, APRIL 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.27% to $1860.00, copper price down by 0.61% to $6475.00, lead price up by 1.17% to $1949.00, nickel price down by 0.65% to $12945.00, tin price down by 0.34% to $20655.00, zinc price down by 0.33% to $2899.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 5.11% to $36000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
