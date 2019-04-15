Notre Dame de Paris in fierce fire

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Fierce fire has erupted in Notre Dame de Paris, ARMENPRESS reports NBC informs.

There are no victims. Causes of the fire are still unknown. The building was being reconstructed during the last months.

Notre Dame de Paris is one of the most famous sights of Paris. It was build nearly 2 houndred years ago.

