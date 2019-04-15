Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-04-19

YEREVAN, 15 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.27 drams to 484.75 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.35 drams to 548.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.55 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.95 drams to 635.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 81.41 drams to 20171.76 drams. Silver price down by 1.61 drams to 234.79 drams. Platinum price вup by 7.79 drams to 14010.98 drams.