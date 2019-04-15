Pashinyan expects approximation of stances from Mnatsakanyan-Mammadyarov meeting

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he expects from Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting that the two parties will attempt to bring closer their stances regarding the NK conflict settlement.

“I expect from the meeting that the task that with the Azerbaijani president we have given to the foreign ministers will be fulfilled. And this task is to have discussions over our agendas and attempt to bring the stances closer,” Pashinyan told reporters today.

Commenting on Russian FM Sergei Lavrov’s participation in the meeting, Pashinyan noted that there is nothing unusual in it.

“A similar practice has and will take place”, he said, noting that Russia is one of the three Co-Chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group. “They can meet under the auspices of both the Russian, French or US foreign ministers”.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs met April 15 in Moscow.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan