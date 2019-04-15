President Sarkissian holds meeting with Prosperous Armenia party’s deputy chair Vahe Enfiajyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian continues series of meeting with the factions of the Parliament.

Today the President met with Vice Speaker of Parliament, Prosperous Armenia faction MP and party’s deputy chair, Vahe Enfiajyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the works of the Parliament and its activities in international platforms.

It was stated that in the parliamentary system of governance the National Assembly is provided with quite an active and through work both in the legislative field and in the parliamentary diplomacy.

Vahe Enfiajyan introduced the priority directions of the activity of the Prosperous Armenia faction.

President Sarkissian expressed readiness to cooperate with the Parliament and support its activities within the powers granted to him by the Constitution.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan