President awards distinguished cops with medals on Police Day
YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has bestowed medals to a group of distinguished police officers of various departments across Armenia, Sarkissian’s Office said.
Sarkissian signed the order on awarding the officers based on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recommendation on the occasion of Police Day – April 16.
The officers were awarded “for strengthening the rule of law, contribution in maintaining public order and dedication during service”.
15 officers were awarded.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
