ANAU Rector introduces PM Pashinyan on University’s reforms  

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today visited the Armenian National Agrarian University.

During the tour the University Rector Vardan Urutyan introduced the PM on the recent and expected reforms in the educational facility.

“The University plans to launch 4-year Bachelor’s and 2-year Master’s educational programs. The new center for knowledge testing will be created soon. We already have nearly 36 million AMD donation by a Boston-Armenian family for the creation of the Center”, he said.

PM Pashinyan stated that the Agrarian University is important in a sense that most of the country’s labor force is engaged in agriculture, but people work hard without any result. “Our task is to turn this hard work into a job. The difference is that there is a great component of fun and satisfaction in the second, and that will be effective. It is also necessary to reduce the use of physical force and increase the use of intellectual resource as much as possible”, Pashinyan said.

The PM was also introduced on the programs and projects which have already been implemented thanks to the co-financing of the philanthropists and the university.

