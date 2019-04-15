Agriculture ministry carries out a number of institutional reforms

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of agriculture has initiated to create an information analytical center and introduce an administrative register institute within the frames of the institutional reforms, acting minister of agriculture Gegham Gevorgyan told reporters.

“We have initiated to create an information analytical center which aims at analyzing the markets and data. And we will provide this analysis to farmers. We often see that people are unaware of what needs to be produced and where the product must be sold”, he said.

The acting minister informed that there is also another important institutional reform, which is the introduction of administration register institute, including the numbering of animals, creation of registries of farmers, subsidies. This in its turn will enable to see online what is happening.

