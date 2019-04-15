Armenia’s delegation participates in 11th International Forum ATOMEXPO in Sochi, Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The official opening ceremony of the 11th International Forum ATOMEXPO was held in the Russian city of Sochi on April 15, reports Armenpress.

This year the Forum is attended by over 3600 participants from 74 countries. Among the new countries presented in the Forum are Qatar, Bahrain and Nicaragua.

Armenia’s delegation led by deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Hakob Vardanyan is actively taking part in the Forum works. During the Forum the Armenian delegation members will participate in sessions and round-tables, will hold bilateral talks with the representatives of other states and business circles.

This year the Forum is being held under the title of “Nuclear for Better Life”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan