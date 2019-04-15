EU countries back starting trade talks with US

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The countries of the European Union gave final clearance to start formal trade talks with the United States, Reuters reports.

In the end, the EU governments voted by a clear majority to approve the negotiating mandates proposed by the European Commission, with France voting against and Belgium abstaining.

The European Commission wants to start talks on two tracks — one to cut tariffs on industrial goods, the other to make it easier for companies to show products meet EU or US standards.

It needed backing from the EU member states to do so.

The EU and the US reached a detente last July when US President Donald Trump agreed to hold off imposing punitive tariffs on EU cars as the two sides sought to improve economic ties. That including removing tariffs on “non-auto industrial goods”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan