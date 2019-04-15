Armenian, Guatemalan parliaments want stronger ties, committee approves cooperation deal

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The foreign relations committee of the Armenian Parliament has approved the signing of an inter-parliamentary cooperation agreement between Armenia and Guatemala.

“The Guatemalan Parliament had adopted an anti-Armenian resolution that was a result of Azerbaijan’s active work. During discussions on the ambassadorial and foreign ministerial levels the Vice President of the Guatemalan Parliament said that this anti-Armenian resolution was adopted during the previous parliament with few votes. And they vowed to be neutral and maximally restrained in matters related to Nagorno Karabakh from now on. And, there was a proposal from the Guatemalan side on signing an inter-parliamentary cooperation agreement which will further contribute to establishing deeper inter-parliamentary ties,” foreign relations committee Chair Ruben Rubinyan from the ruling My Step faction said at the committee’s session on April 15.

He said the agreement will contribute to the creation of parliamentary friendship groups and cooperation in the legislative framework.

The committee gave a unanimous approval to signing of the agreement.

