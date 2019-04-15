Pashinyan announces Facebook Q&A
YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will hold a live Q&A through Facebook on April 19th.
“Dear countrymen, at 20:00 Friday I will answer your questions live on my Facebook account,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.
“We will work by the same principle. I will answer to the most liked questions”, he said, noting that he can’t think of a better option taking into consideration the thousands of questions.
He then asked to leave questions below this status. “See you Friday at 20:00. Cheers”.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
