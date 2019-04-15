Mnatsakanyan-Lavrov meeting held in Moscow, Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and foreign minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov was held in Moscow, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said on Twitter.

On April 15 the trilateral meeting of the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs began in Moscow.

