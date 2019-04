Meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs begins in Moscow

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of foreign ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Elmar Mammadyarov and Sergey Lavrov has kicked off in Moscow on April 15, Armenian foreign ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalayan said on Facebook.

“The meeting of the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs began in Moscow”, she said.

