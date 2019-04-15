Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Margarit Azaryan appointed Aide to the President of Armenia


YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has appointed Margarit Azaryan to serve as his aide, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Margarit Azaryan was serving as Head of the Department of Personnel and Human Resources Management of PM Nikol Pashinyan's administration until her dismissal in early April 2019. She is the mother of Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the National Security Service. 

