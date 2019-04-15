First Armenia-Lebanon Friendship monument inaugurated in Jounieh

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian-Lebanese Friendship Monument has been inaugurated in Jounieh, a city about 16km north of Beirut, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news release.

Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekian delivered opening remarks at the inauguration ceremony, emphasizing that this first official monument devoted to the Armenian-Lebanese friendship symbolizes the numerous proofs of the true and deep friendship that can be found all across Lebanon.

Lebanese government officials and lawmakers, among others, were also in attendance at the event.

