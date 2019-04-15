Armenian Ambassador visits Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, UAE

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mher Mkrtumyan visited the Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi where he met with the University’s Executive Director, Professor Eric Fouache, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Given the high level of the Armenia-UAE relations, Ambassador Mkrtumyan attached importance to the establishment of cooperation in education field, including with the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

In his turn Eric Fouache welcomed this idea and stated that he also visited Armenia during the 2018 La Francophonie Summit. An agreement was reached to continue the joint works aimed at establishing cooperation.

During the meeting Eric Fouache thoroughly introduced the University’s opportunities and academic programs.

Sorbonne Abu Dhabi is a higher education institution that attracts the best students from the UAE and around the world. The University has been established in 2006 as a result of an agreement between the Sorbonne University in Paris and the Government of Abu Dhabi.

