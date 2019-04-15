Armenian Ambassador meets with Egypt’s Minister of Antiquities

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Egypt Karen Grigoryan met with Minister of Antiquities Khaked Al Anani, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the Egyptian minister congratulated the Armenian Ambassador on assuming office, wishing him success. Khaked Al Anani said he chaired the Egyptian delegation during the Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie which was held in Armenia in October 2018 and added that he remembers Armenia with warmth.

In his turn Ambassador Grigoryan thanked for reception and wishes and stated that Armenia and Egypt, being as ancient civilizations, have a great potential for cooperation in the field of archaeology.

As a prospective direction for cooperation the Armenian Ambassador highlighted the field of restoration of ancient manuscripts and documents, and in this context introduced the activity and opportunities of the Matenadaran, the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts.

During the meeting the two officials also discussed the possibilities to display the museum exhibits of Ancient Egypt era in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan