Armenian cement factory workers stage protest after layoff notification

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Workers of a cement factory in Armenia’s Ararat Province are staging a protest outside the plant after being notified that they are being laid off.

Employees of Ararat Cement CJSC in the town of Ararat of the eponymous province have blocked the road leading to the factory.

They are demanding a meeting with opposition lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan from the Prosperous Armenia Party. Tsarukyan is the owner of the plant.

The factory’s administration has explained that production spending is high.

