American neuroscientist Paul Greengard dies at 93

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. American neuroscientist Paul Greengard has died at the age of 93 on April 14, The New York Times reported citing the Rockefeller University, where he had worked since 1983.

Paul Greengard received the 2000 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Dr. Arvid Carlsson of Sweden and Dr. Eric R. Kandel of the United States for independent discoveries related to the ways brain cells relay messages about movement, memory and mental states.

He used his entire $400,000 award to create an academic prize in memory of the mother he never knew, died on Saturday in Manhattan.