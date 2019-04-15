North Korea celebrates Day of the Sun on April 15

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. North Korea celebrates its national public holiday on April 15 – the Day of the Sun, the 107th birth anniversary of founder of North Korea Kim Il-sung, reports Armenpress.

From early in the morning tens of thousands of people in Pyongyang and other cities visit memorials to participate in the celebrations.

Numerous events are taking place in the capital during the day.

The Day of the Sun is the most important national holiday in the country.

Kim’s birthday, which had been an official holiday since 1968, was renamed Day of the Sun in 1997, three years after his death. The name takes its significance from his name; Il-sung is Korean for “become the sun”.

