Serbian foreign minister offers condolences over passing of Slobodan Milosevic’s widow

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dačić, the leader of the Socialist Party of Serbia, has offered condolences to the Milosevic family over the passing of Mirjana Markovic, the widow of the late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, the Socialist Party of Serbia, a party with whom Milosevic was affiliated, said in a news release.

Serbian state television said Mirjana Markovic died in a hospital in Moscow aged 76. According to reports Markovic died from pneumonia.

Markovic, who had been a sociology professor at Belgrade University, served as leader of a neo-Communist party during her husband's presidency in the 1990s, a coalition partner with a major influence on Milosevic.

She fled Serbia in 2003 after Milosevic's ouster from power in a popular revolt. He was handed over to a U.N. court in The Hague, Netherlands, where he faced a genocide trial for his role in the Balkan wars of the 1990s. He died in 2006 while jailed there before a verdict.

Markovic was sought for questioning in the killings of the couple's political opponents during Milosevic’s power. In 2005, Serbian authorities asked for her extradition, but Moscow refused, saying she had been granted political asylum. According to a report before her death she expressed desire to be buried next to her husband in a cemetery outside Belgrade.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan