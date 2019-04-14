Headlines of the week

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS brings you the top events of the past week in a recap below.

If we are forced into war, we will force peace – Pashinyan

Artsakh’s FM, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line

Artsakh’s foreign ministry issues statement on 27th anniversary of Maragha Massacre

President Macron officially declares April 24th as date of annual commemoration of Armenian Genocide in France

Italy’s Chamber of Deputies adopts Armenian Genocide Resolution

Centrist Democrat International adopts resolution condemning Armenian Genocide

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Lebanon visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Antelias

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s speech at PACE plenary session

“The Velvet Revolution of Armenia” exhibition opened at CoE: Photos of ARMENPRESS also displayed

Czech industry has lots to offer to Armenian defense sector, says Minister of Defense Lubomir Metnar

Armenian President participates in Horasis annual global meeting in Portugal

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

Last Saturday of April to be celebrated as Citizen’s Day in Armenia: Parliament adopts the bill

13-year-old car crash victim airlifted to Yerevan hospital in first medevac of new air ambulance

Armenian community of Boston raises $150,000 for Anna Hakobyan’s City of Smile charitable foundation

Rock legends Ian Gillan and Tony Iommi to celebrate 30th anniversary of Rock Aid Armenia in Yerevan

Brexit delayed until October 31

Armenia’s herculean Simon Martirosyan wins European Weightlifting Championship heavyweight crown SECOND time

Arsen Harutyunyan wins European Wrestling championship