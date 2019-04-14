Headlines of the week

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 April

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS brings you the top events of the past week in a recap below.

 

 

If we are forced into war, we will force peace – Pashinyan

 

 

Artsakh’s FM, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line

 

 

Artsakh’s foreign ministry issues statement on 27th anniversary of Maragha Massacre

 

 

President Macron officially declares April 24th as date of annual commemoration of Armenian Genocide in France

 

 

Italy’s Chamber of Deputies adopts Armenian Genocide Resolution

 

 

Centrist Democrat International adopts resolution condemning Armenian Genocide

 

 

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Lebanon visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Antelias

 

 

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s speech at PACE plenary session

 

 

“The Velvet Revolution of Armenia” exhibition opened at CoE: Photos of ARMENPRESS also displayed

 

 

Czech industry has lots to offer to Armenian defense sector, says Minister of Defense Lubomir Metnar

 

 

Armenian President participates in Horasis annual global meeting in Portugal

 

 

President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament

 

 

Last Saturday of April to be celebrated as Citizen’s Day in Armenia: Parliament adopts the bill

 

 

13-year-old car crash victim airlifted to Yerevan hospital in first medevac of new air ambulance

 

 

Armenian community of Boston raises $150,000 for Anna Hakobyan’s City of Smile charitable foundation

 

 

Rock legends Ian Gillan and Tony Iommi to celebrate 30th anniversary of Rock Aid Armenia in Yerevan

 

 

Brexit delayed until October 31

 

 

Armenia’s herculean Simon Martirosyan wins European Weightlifting Championship heavyweight crown SECOND time

 

 

Arsen Harutyunyan wins European Wrestling championship

 

 




