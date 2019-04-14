Headlines of the week
YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS brings you the top events of the past week in a recap below.
If we are forced into war, we will force peace – Pashinyan
Artsakh’s FM, the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office discuss situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line
Artsakh’s foreign ministry issues statement on 27th anniversary of Maragha Massacre
President Macron officially declares April 24th as date of annual commemoration of Armenian Genocide in France
Italy’s Chamber of Deputies adopts Armenian Genocide Resolution
Centrist Democrat International adopts resolution condemning Armenian Genocide
Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Lebanon visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Antelias
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s speech at PACE plenary session
“The Velvet Revolution of Armenia” exhibition opened at CoE: Photos of ARMENPRESS also displayed
Czech industry has lots to offer to Armenian defense sector, says Minister of Defense Lubomir Metnar
Armenian President participates in Horasis annual global meeting in Portugal
President Sarkissian signs a number of laws adopted by Parliament
Last Saturday of April to be celebrated as Citizen’s Day in Armenia: Parliament adopts the bill
13-year-old car crash victim airlifted to Yerevan hospital in first medevac of new air ambulance
Armenian community of Boston raises $150,000 for Anna Hakobyan’s City of Smile charitable foundation
Rock legends Ian Gillan and Tony Iommi to celebrate 30th anniversary of Rock Aid Armenia in Yerevan
Brexit delayed until October 31
Armenia’s herculean Simon Martirosyan wins European Weightlifting Championship heavyweight crown SECOND time
Arsen Harutyunyan wins European Wrestling championship