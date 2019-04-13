PM Nikol Pashinyan chairs briefing with Cabinet members on ongoing economic reforms

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has chaired a consultation today with Cabinet members, heads of governmental agencies, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan and representatives of the Central Bank and other government officials.

The PM’s office said the consultation addressed the process of implementation of Pashinyan’s assignments given during the February 15 Cabinet meeting regarding actions boosting the economic revolution.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing actions, interim results and upcoming steps.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed that the Government’s objective is to encourage the diligent, creative and law-abiding citizen, and that the Government should work in this direction with its toolbox maximally quickly and effectively.

In terms of increasing efficiency of the work and succeeding in the economic revolution, the PM attached importance to digitization of the processes, clear defining of procedures and issued concrete tasks to officials in-charge in these directions.

PM Pashinyan tasked to continue the coordinated work between governmental agencies and regularly brief on the process.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan