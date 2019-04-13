Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

Yerevan plants thousands of new trees


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 7500 trees and bushes will be planted during a city-wide tree planting event in Yerevan that kicked off Saturday morning.

The City Hall said the tree-planting is being carrying out in exclusively in territories supplied with irrigation water.

In 2019 the City Hall will build a total of 7,5 kilometers of new irrigation water network in the city.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




