Yerevan plants thousands of new trees
YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Nearly 7500 trees and bushes will be planted during a city-wide tree planting event in Yerevan that kicked off Saturday morning.
The City Hall said the tree-planting is being carrying out in exclusively in territories supplied with irrigation water.
In 2019 the City Hall will build a total of 7,5 kilometers of new irrigation water network in the city.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
- 16:37 Yerevan plants thousands of new trees
- 16:28 MP Arman Yeghoyan to head Armenia's parliamentary friendship groups with Canada and Switzerland
- 15:24 Local official's grandson arrested in Armenian village over brawl
- 15:18 North Korea willing to take part in third summit if US has 'right attitude'
- 14:41 Armenia becomes first country to join St. Jude Global Alliance for fighting cancer
- 14:06 State Oversight Service chief personally defuses protest at Armenian village, railway re-opened
- 13:43 UPDATED: Armenian villagers block Yerevan-Gyumri railway section in brawl-related demonstration
- 13:40 Armenian Deputy PM, US Overseas Private Investment Corporation director discuss cooperation in Washington
- 13:33 Armenia’s herculean Simon Martirosyan wins European Weightlifting Championship heavyweight crown SECOND time
- 13:22 Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 230 times in one week
- 12:22 Temperature expected to drop 10 °C
- 12:18 AA passenger jumps from grounded plane on runway in Arizona
- 11:24 PM appoints new lieutenant-governor for Tavush Province
- 11:23 16 killed in Sudan riots
- 11:17 PM fires deputy healthcare minister arrested in suspicion of bribery
- 10:47 European Stocks - 12-04-19
- 10:46 US stocks up - 12-04-19
- 10:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-04-19
- 10:45 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 12-04-19
- 10:44 Oil Prices - 12-04-19
- 04.12-21:53 City Council of Spanish Burgos City recognizes Armenian Genocide
- 04.12-20:41 Decision to remand SPAYKA Executive has been appealed
- 04.12-18:10 Armenia has new Ambassadors to Canada and Paraguay
- 04.12-17:23 Asian Stocks - 12-04-19
- 04.12-17:17 Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte teams with Armenia Tree Project to plant Memorial Forest for 30th anniversary of Baku atrocities
- 04.12-16:48 Andranik Hovhannisyan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN Offices at Geneva
- 04.12-16:31 Political scientist considers Pashinyan’s Strasbourg visit as a sign of developing relations at all directions
- 04.12-15:32 Armenian customs agent fired for failing to prevent man from passing through cargo x-ray scanner
- 04.12-15:17 Armenia and United States discuss possibilities of enhancing cooperation
- 04.12-15:05 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Czech Ambassador
- 04.12-14:55 Ucom offers watching final season of most awaited TV series “Game of Thrones” in its network
- 04.12-14:31 Armenian-Russian military drills enter live fire phase
- 04.12-14:17 Gazprom Armenia discusses cutting expenditures, reconsidering number of employees
- 04.12-13:21 Armenian Ambassador to US meets with Congresswoman Dina Titus
- 04.12-13:04 Expansion of women’s participation in peacekeeping operations among priorities of Armenian Armed Forces – Ambassador
11:51, 04.10.2019
Viewed 3144 times We should kill you until the last one: Genocide of Armenians in Maragha according to eyewitness accounts
17:27, 04.06.2019
Viewed 2100 times Armenian President invites King of Jordan to Armenia
16:30, 04.06.2019
Viewed 1603 times Armenia and Rwanda make joint efforts to prevent future genocides, Armenian FM gives interview to Rwandan media
15:53, 04.06.2019
Viewed 1407 times Armen Sarkissian, António Guterres see no alternative to peaceful settlement of NK conflict
18:26, 04.10.2019
Viewed 1379 times Centrist Democrat International adopts resolution condemning Armenian Genocide