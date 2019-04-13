Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

Local official's grandson arrested in Armenian village over brawl


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. A criminal investigation has been launched into the armed incident in the village of Zartonk.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia said two persons have been arrested in suspicion of misdemeanor.

One of the arrested suspects is the grandson of the local mayor.

