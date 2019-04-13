North Korea willing to take part in third summit if US has 'right attitude'

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said he would take part in a third summit with President Donald Trump - but only if the US brought the "right attitude", the BBC reported.

In a speech reported on North Korean state media, Kim urged Trump to pursue a deal that was "fair" and "mutually acceptable" to both nations.

The two leaders met for the first time in Singapore last year. However, a second summit in Hanoi in February broke down over denuclearisation steps.

Trump said North Korean officials had wanted economic sanctions lifted in their entirety in exchange for disabling a major nuclear site, provoking him to walk away.

However, the North Koreans disputed the US account of how the negotiations had broken down.

Kim said US "mistakenly believe that if they pressure us to the maximum, they can subdue us" and called on them to cease "hostile" negotiating tactics.

He did, however, add that his personal ties with Mr Trump remained "excellent".

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan