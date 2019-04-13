Armenia becomes first country to join St. Jude Global Alliance for fighting cancer

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has become the first country to join the St. Jude Global Alliance as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital of Memphis, Tennessee.

Anna Hakobyan, Chairman of Board of the City of Smiles charitable foundation, is in the United States on a trip.

The MoU was signed to increase the treatment indicator of children with cancer.

Hakobyan said she is proud that Armenia is the first country to join the alliance because the country needs to develop the fight against cancer and train medical personnel.

