UPDATED: Armenian villagers block Yerevan-Gyumri railway section in brawl-related demonstration

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Protests are underway in the Armenian village of Zartonk in Armavir Province.

Villagers here have blocked the Yerevan-Gyumri railway in a protest demanding the resignation of the local school principal.

According to the demonstrators a brawl took place in the afternoon of April 12 involving employees of the school, and the principal, who is the daughter of the village’s mayor, has insulted several women of the village.

Mayor Paruyr Sargsyan wasn’t immediately available for comment.

In addition to the altercation, villagers claimed shots were fired. Police later confirmed the report.

Police said a man has opened gunfire from a hunting rifle during the brawl. The suspect and several others have been detained by police, the local police department said.

Five persons involved in the incident have sought medical attention. Police said they believe the injuries were caused by bullet shrapnel.

UPDATES:

14:30 - Four of the five victims have been discharged from hospital, one remains in serious condition.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan