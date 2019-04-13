Armenian Deputy PM, US Overseas Private Investment Corporation director discuss cooperation in Washington

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan had a meeting on April 12 in Washington D.C. with David Bohigian, President of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the United States government's development finance institution.

Grigoryan attached great importance to cooperation with OPIC and presented the directions where partnership can be deepened, according to a readout by the Deputy PM’s office.

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan presented to Bohigian the priorities of the Armenian Government and addressed the branches where reforms will lead to economic growth in Armenia.

Grigoryan said the accomplishment of the primary public offering institute increases the opportunity of realizing the investment potential of the population and the Diaspora.

The sides also exchanged ideas over the prospects of developing cooperation and the conditions for enhancing the OPIC activities in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan