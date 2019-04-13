Temperature expected to drop 10 °C

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is expected across Armenia April 13th, 14th and overnight 16th, meteorologists from the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for April 15th, with rains expected April 16th through the 18th in most parts.

Temperature will rise from the current 18-20 degree Celsius by 3 degrees Celsius from April 13 to 15, but will drop by 10 degrees Celsius April 16-17.

In Yerevan, rain is forecast in the evening of April 16 and from April 17 to April 18.

