AA passenger jumps from grounded plane on runway in Arizona

An American Airlines passenger jumped from a grounded plane after landing at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona on Friday morning, Fox News reported.

American Airlines flight 1346, en route from Minneapolis, called ahead for police to meet the aircraft after a passenger began causing disturbances during the flight.

“Once the flight arrived at the gate, the passenger opened one of the doors and jumped off the aircraft,” the airline told Fox News.

“Law enforcement and paramedics responded.”

According to Phoenix police, during the flight a 25-year-old passenger began touching passengers’ faces and spraying them with some kind of liquid from a spray bottle. A witness who spoke with the Arizona Republic said the man was also swearing and hitting multiple passengers.

"It is unknown what was in the bottle," police said in a media advisory obtained by Fox News.

After jumping out of the plane on the runway, he man sustained minor injuries. Police took him into custody without incident.

