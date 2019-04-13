Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

PM appoints new lieutenant-governor for Tavush Province


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has appointed Tatul Stepanyan to serve as Vice Governor of the Province of Tavush, the government reported on e-gov.am.

