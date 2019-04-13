Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

16 killed in Sudan riots


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. At least 16 people have died amid ongoing protests in Sudan in the past few days, Al-Hadath TV reported.

Public disturbances began in Sudan since December 2018, when prices of goods such as bread and others hiked.

Local authorities have declared state of emergency in several cities.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




