Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 April

PM fires deputy healthcare minister arrested in suspicion of bribery


YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Minister of Healthcare Arsen Davtyan, currently under arrest in suspicion of bribery, has been sacked from his position by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the government reported on its website.

Davtyan was appointed Deputy Healthcare Minister in May of 2018.

He is charged with “bribery in particularly large amounts”.

The National Security Service said Davtyan accepted the bribe on March 30, 2019 at his office. Authorities said he was caught red-handed. Davtyan was placed under arrest on the same day.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




