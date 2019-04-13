LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-04-19

LONDON, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 April:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.08% to $1865.00, copper price up by 1.11% to $6514.50, lead price down by 1.61% to $1926.50, nickel price down by 0.72% to $13030.00, tin price down by 0.05% to $20725.00, zinc price up by 0.50% to $2909.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price up by 2.24% to $34250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.