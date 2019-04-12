Armenia has new Ambassadors to Canada and Paraguay

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Anahit Harutyunyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Canada by Presidential decree, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.

By another Presidential decree Estera Mkrtumyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Paraguay. She is also the Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina (residence Buenos Aires).

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan