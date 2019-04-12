Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 April

Armenia has new Ambassadors to Canada and Paraguay


YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Anahit Harutyunyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Canada by Presidential decree, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.

By another Presidential decree Estera Mkrtumyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Paraguay. She is also the Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina (residence Buenos Aires).

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration