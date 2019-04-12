Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 April

Andranik Hovhannisyan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN Offices at Geneva


YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Andranik Hovhannisyan has been appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

