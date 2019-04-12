Andranik Hovhannisyan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN Offices at Geneva
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Andranik Hovhannisyan has been appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:48 Andranik Hovhannisyan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to UN Offices at Geneva
- 16:31 Political scientist considers Pashinyan’s Strasbourg visit as a sign of developing relations at all directions
- 15:32 Armenian customs agent fired for failing to prevent man from passing through cargo x-ray scanner
- 15:17 Armenia and United States discuss possibilities of enhancing cooperation
- 15:05 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Czech Ambassador
- 14:55 Ucom offers watching final season of most awaited TV series “Game of Thrones” in its network
- 14:31 Armenian-Russian military drills enter live fire phase
- 14:17 Gazprom Armenia discusses cutting expenditures, reconsidering number of employees
- 13:21 Armenian Ambassador to US meets with Congresswoman Dina Titus
- 13:04 Expansion of women’s participation in peacekeeping operations among priorities of Armenian Armed Forces – Ambassador
- 12:27 PM nominates acting energy minister’s candidacy for PSRC chairman
- 12:05 ‘You should eat everything’ – Kim Kardashian tells Vogue on Armenian cuisine
- 11:34 What happened in Maragha corresponds to term of Genocide: Deputy Head of Artsakh Permanent Representation in Armenia
- 11:02 Dalai Lama discharged from Delhi hospital
- 10:20 Tibetan tea company ready to cooperate with CIS countries, including Armenia
- 10:07 Court denies Kocharyan’s appeal on immunity from prosecution
- 10:05 All servicemen involved in traffic accident are out of danger – official
- 09:52 European Stocks - 11-04-19
- 09:09 Ecuador police detain Assange’s accomplice
- 08:33 US stocks - 11-04-19
- 08:33 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-04-19
- 08:30 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 11-04-19
- 08:29 Oil Prices Down - 11-04-19
- 04.11-21:21 Armenia highly assesses EU’s position on NK conflict settlement – Deputy FM of Armenia
- 04.11-18:25 Nikol Pashinyan sees repatriation through making Armenia a country of opportunities
- 04.11-18:20 Maria Zakharova responds to proposals of President of “Free motherland” party of Artsakh
- 04.11-18:17 Armenia welcomes adoption of decision on Armenian Genocide by Chamber of Deputies of Italy
- 04.11-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-04-19
- 04.11-17:34 Asian Stocks - 11-04-19
- 04.11-16:42 Ucom offers more channels for less prices
- 04.11-16:32 Pashinyan hails “highly effective, accomplished” cooperation with CoE
- 04.11-16:23 Pashinyan highlights importance of Artsakh’s return to negotiation process on NK conflict settlement during PACE session
- 04.11-16:11 Pashinyan reiterates agenda of peace, wants chance to address people of Azerbaijan
- 04.11-16:01 No foreign force has been involved in Armenia’s revolution of love and solidarity, says PM
- 04.11-15:33 Most important thing in anti-corruption combat is for me to not be involved in corruption - Pashinyan
11:51, 04.10.2019
Viewed 2823 times We should kill you until the last one: Genocide of Armenians in Maragha according to eyewitness accounts
17:27, 04.06.2019
Viewed 2004 times Armenian President invites King of Jordan to Armenia
15:15, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1762 times FM Mnatsakanyan meets with Armenian community representatives in Ethiopia
10:22, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1745 times Armenia plans to open embassy in Addis Ababa: FM’s interview to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation
20:20, 04.05.2019
Viewed 1599 times Leaderships of Artsakh and Azerbaijan have radically opposed approaches to the problem of refugees and displaced persons, Artsakh’s FM