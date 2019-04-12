Political scientist considers Pashinyan’s Strasbourg visit as a sign of developing relations at all directions

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Political expert Ruben Mehrabyan says Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s visit to Strasbourg and speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) prove that Armenia is developing its relations at different directions.

“PM Pashinyan’s visit to Strasbourg is more important in a sense that Armenia is developing its relations at all directions, and this also derives from the country’s security interests. Here there is not only the human rights, democratic measurement, but also that of the security”, the political scientist said.

He noted that Armenia has stated long ago that it will develop its relations in all directions. The political scientist added that no direction will be at the expense of or against another. In other words, each direction is valued separately.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to Strasbourg on April 11 where he participated in the PACE spring session and delivered remarks.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan