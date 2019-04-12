Armenia and United States discuss possibilities of enhancing cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan held a meeting on April 12 with United States Ambassador Lynne Tracy.

Wishing good luck to the new ambassador, Avinyan highly appreciated the current level of the friendly Armenian-American relations and expressed conviction that mutually beneficial cooperation in most various sectors will be able to be deepened through joint efforts, Avinyan’s office said in a readout of the meeting.

Ambassador Tracy thanked for the reception and noted that the ongoing reforms in Armenia are a good foundation for further deepening the trade-economic relations between the two countries.

Avinyan briefed the ambassador on the “Work Armenia” project, as well as the ongoing actions of the government for modernizing and strengthening capabilities of the public administration system and improvement of the business climate. The sides also exchanged views around possibilities of enhancing American participation in these initiatives.

Cooperation possibilities in trade-economic, agricultural and high-tech sectors were also addressed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan