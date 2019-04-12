Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Czech Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian on April 12 held a farewell meeting with Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia Petr Mikyska, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian thanked the Ambassador for his efforts and dedicated work aimed at strengthening the Armenian-Czech relations, noting that during those years the relations of the two countries have developed dynamically.

Ambassador Petr Mikyska emphasized President Sarkissian’s role on the peaceful resolution of the events that were taking place in Armenia last year.

Both sides touched upon the bilateral cooperation prospects in economic, scientific-educational and research sectors. It was stated that the bilateral high-level mutual visits will contribute to deepening the ties between Armenia and the Czech Republic.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan