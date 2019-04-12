Ucom offers watching final season of most awaited TV series “Game of Thrones” in its network

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Ucom offers watching the final season of the most awaited scandalous TV series of spring 2019 “Game of Thrones” in its TV network, attaching importance to being the first to make global media novelties available to the Armenian TV viewers in a timely manner, Ucom told Armenpress.

Ucom has been working on providing and developing quality media content since its foundation. Ucom was the first in Armenia to offer local consumers the opportunity to watch in interactive mode the international channels of world famous brands in its network, being the first to familiarize the Armenian TV viewer with Catch-up, time-shift and other interactive features. Besides, Ucom was the first to implement video-in-demand (VoD) service in Armenia in its classic model only now offered by other market players.

“Ucom also was the first Armenian company to officially present the channels of Discovery, National Geographic, MTV, Fashion TV and other distinguished media families in its network. Today, Ucom is the leading partner of Discovery Communications, as well as the official and exclusive representative of Viasat in Armenia. I am confident that our TV lovers will join the global family of movie lovers and will watch the most awaited TV content of the year on FOX TV channel. As they say in Valirian: “Valar līs emagon Ucom [Everyone must have Ucom]”,” noted Hayk Yesayan, the Co-founder and Director General at Ucom.

It should be added that Ucom TV viewers will enjoy the premiere of the first part of the final season of Game of Thrones on FOX TV channel on April 15, 11pm.