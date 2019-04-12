Armenian-Russian military drills enter live fire phase

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. The final stage of the ongoing Armenian-Russian joint troops’ military exercises in Armenia’s Baghramyan training facility has kicked off.

The final stage is a live fire exercise composed of more than 1500 soldiers.

Commander of the Armenian-Russian joint troops Major General Tigran Parvanyan said the drills are held without a pre-arranged scenario.

“There is no scenario, we don’t have the actions written down. The objective is tasked to the commander, he must command his troops and in the process he will be issued various other objectives,” Parvanyan said.

The military exercises began on April 1.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan